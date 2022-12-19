Sandy Haley – Run For Shelter

SoCal-based blues vocalist and band leader Sandy Haley tends to write songs about conditions that affect her. Her newest, ‘Run For Shelter,’ is a true story “about when I found a woman lying on a sidewalk in the Winter outside of a Target store. She had no clothes or shoes on, and was wrapped only in a blanket,” recalls Haley. “I went inside (Target) and bought her an outfit, some flip-flops and some food. When she got dressed, she looked like any other shopper. Sadly, dozens of shoppers had walked past her without helping. My gospel ending in the song says “love will find a way’ if everyone does just a little bit.”

#sandyhaleyband