Sabrina Song – Down

Today, Brooklyn-based alt-pop singer-songwriter Sabrina Song shares her long-awaited, delicate third EP When It All Comes Crashing Down, produced, written and engineered by Song herself.

Song shares the latest melancholic, piano-driven single & accompanying stirring video, “Down” out now. The dark, weighty tune sees Song earnestly wrestling with the fears that come with falling in love.

The four track collection from Sabrina Song is a tender, observational glimpse at the artist’s assessment of relationships in her life where she discovers her own strength as she learns to advocate for herself, further solidifying both her sound and sense of self. Song explains, “‘When It All Comes Crashing Down‘ represents a personal and musical evolution for me. The majority of my songwriting prior to this project was extremely inward-facing, working through my internal issues, insecurities, doubts, and streams of consciousness. I began writing this project at the end of college, and finished writing it through the end of last year. It was a period of rapid growth and transformation for me, and for the first time in a long time, I felt real security in who I am as a person and artist. I found the ability to turn outward, and begin evaluating my relationship dynamics, holding people accountable that I’ve let walk over me in the past, and being the best person I can be in the friendships and relationships that I hold dearly in my life. The result is four songs that find me trying to advocate for myself in my romantic and platonic relationships, and find a stronger sense of self and happiness.”

Speaking to the project’s title and its production, Song adds, “‘When It All Comes Crashing Down’” is a kind of hyperbolic way of saying that sometimes you need to let certain people and stressors go in order to make room for the ones you really care about. In terms of production, I ventured out of my comfort zone by creating new sounds, experimenting with playing guitar and bass elements on my songs for the first time, and practicing restraint at the same time.” The project was mixed by Daniel Neiman, mastered by Gabi Grella, and includes bass playing by Garrett Chabot, cello by Kate O’Mara, viola by Luke Quintanilla, and string arranging by Emma Botti.

“Down” is an achingly honest track in which Song bares her innermost fears about falling in love over spacious, deliberate piano keys. Diving into the meaning of the track, Song explains, “Down” is a worst-fear song for me. When you fall in love with someone and it’s going really well, they’re entering your life when you’re at your best. This song asks “What happens when they experience me at my lowest? Will they want to stay?” I’m terrified of bringing someone down with me that I care about, and imagine a scenario where all they feel is pity and distance. I’m also afraid of becoming a burden for someone, and would rather “leave them wanting more than getting sick of me,” as I state in the song.” Sonically, Song adds, “I wanted the arrangement to feel somber and stark, with isolated strings rather than a moving symphonic arrangement.”

