Ocean x Kungfu – Gangsta

Chameleon Entertainment Associates Group Records/Red Agency/Interscope Records – Emerging Hip-Hop/Rap sister duo Ocean x KungFu have just released their new highly anticipated anthem and video for “Gangsta”. The sharp-tongued single rouses fans with its authoritative lyricism and ceaselessly builds upon their initiative of having the ultimate confidence and no fear whatsoever.

“Gangsta” is an anthemic assertion of Ocean x Kung Fu’s ascending status quo in the male-dominated industry of rap. The sister duo’s latest showcasing presents their unstoppable and intimidating bars and witty one-liners that warrant exactly who they are, what they have to offer and their willingness to partner and embrace every bit of their male counterparts. The accompanying music video directed by talented female filmmaker, Des Gray, postulates the single with the celebration strong, independent womanhood alongside a creatively bridged intersection of Ocean x Kung Fu’s fashion and finesse. The music video and single comes nothing short of an exciting experience as the premiere ensemble of Ocean x Kung Fu continue to cross the threshold with their female-empowering anthems.

