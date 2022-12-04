The Arts Lead Sheet #68 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Have suggestions? Please tell us.

GRANTS

ArtsConnect Topeka’s Civil Rights Summer 2024 – Topeka, KS – Dec 5, 2022

https://artstopeka.org/civil-rights-summer-2024

Advancing Indigenous Performance (AIP) Native Launchpad – applications open Dec 6

https://www.westarts.org/native-launchpad

Rauschenberg Dancer Emergency Grants – Dec 9, 2022

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/rauschenberg-emergency-grants/rauschenberg-dancer-emergency-grants/

The David Prize – New York, NY – Dec 12, 2022

https://thedavidprize.org/

Visual Art Open Prize – Dec 12, 2022

https://www.visualartopen.com/vao23

Connect India – Geneva, Switzerland and Bengaluru, India – Dec 12, 2022

https://arts.cern/entry/open-call-connect-india

LMCC Arts Center Residency – New York, NY – Dec 13, 2022

https://lmcc.net/resources/artist-residencies/arts-center-residency/

SU-CASA – New York, NY – Dec 13, 2022

https://lmcc.net/resources/artist-residencies/su-casa/

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan’s Artist Residency – Los Angeles, CA – Dec 15, 2022

https://www.quinnemanuel.com/artist-in-residence-program/

Elizabeth Murray Art Residency – Washington County, NY – Dec 15, 2022

http://collarworks.org/murrayresidency

Fine Arts Work Center Writing Fellowship – Provincetown, MA – Dec 15, 2022

https://fawc.org/apply/

Anna Rabinowitz Award for Poetry – Dec 31, 2022

https://poetrysociety.org/awards/annual-awards/anna-rabinowitz-award

Poetry Society of America Awards – Dec 31, 2022

https://poetrysociety.org/awards/annual-awards/poetry-society-of-america-awards

Puffin Foundation Annual Artist Grant – Dec 31, 2022

https://www.puffinfoundation.org/faqs/

Art Omi Residencies – Ghent, NY – January 2, 2023

https://artomi.org/residencies/

Wassaic Project Print Fellowship – Wassaic, NY – January 2, 2023

Wassaic Project Sculpture Fellow – Wassaic, NY – January 2, 2023

https://www.wassaicproject.org/artists/applications

Yaddo Residency – Saratoga Springs, NY – January 5, 2023

https://www.yaddo.org/apply/guidelines/

Skowhegan Artist Residency – Madison, ME – January 6, 2023

https://www.skowheganart.org/apply

Aperture Portfolio Prize – January 6, 2023

https://aperture.org/calls-for-entry/portfolio-prize/

AnkhLave Garden Project Fellowship – New York, NY – January 6, 2023

https://www.ankhlave.org/open-call–ankhlave-garden-project-fellowship-at-the-brooklyn-botanic-garden.html

The Studios at MASS MoCA Residency Program – North Adams, MA – January 8, 2023

https://www.assetsforartists.org/studios-at-mass-moca

Good Hart Artist Residency – Harbor Springs, MI – January 11, 2023

https://goodhartartistresidency.org/residency-overview/

NEH: Cultural & Community Resilience Grants – January 12, 2023

https://www.neh.gov/program/cultural-and-community-resilience

Hayama Artist Residency – Hayama, Japan – January 15, 2023

https://www.hayamaresidency.com/

MAXMachina 2023 Lab – New York, NY – January 15, 2023

https://mediaartexploration.org/apply-to-maxmachina/

The Folger Institute Artist Research Fellowship – Washington, DC – January 15, 2023

https://www.folger.edu/institute/artist-research-fellowship

Virginia Center for the Creative Arts – Amherst, VA – January 15, 2023

https://www.vcca.com/apply/

Media Arts Assistance Fund for Artists – New York – January 15, 2023

https://wavefarm.org/grants/maaf-artists/about

Passepartout Photo Prize – January 15, 2023

https://www.passepartoutprize.com/about/

Anderson Center Residency Program – Red Wing, MN – January 16, 2023

https://www.andersoncenter.org/residency-program/

2022-23 Colorado Poetry Out Loud – January 17, 2023

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdNEBC8caxLXad5tmVPVTDEpNI-ByZURn0AhRx5134ydmq3Yw/viewform?fbzx=7831725310617873670&_hsmi=236133862&_hsenc=p2ANqtz–Ndlc2TCQpC1nm52eX_PejqY2Jr7fhM0AW_QxRiyPe-CyiB86XlO905zKOLgugs_GC4Hy-cPtyOgjjpg8h3SiT9Iw08w

Wurlitzer Foundation Artist Residency Program – Taos, NM – January 18, 2023

https://wurlitzerfoundation.org/apply

Gottlieb Foundation Individual Support Grant – January 18, 2023

https://www.gottliebfoundation.org/individual-support-grant-1

Creative Forces Community Engagement Grants – January 19, 2023

https://www.maaa.org/creativeforces/

Sharpe-Walentas Studio Program – Brooklyn, NY – January 31, 2023

https://www.thestudioprogram.com/apply/

Wave Farm Artist Residency – Hudson, NY – February 1, 2023

https://wavefarm.org/ta/residency-program/info-apply

Fine Arts Work Center Visual Artist Fellowship – Provincetown, MA – February 1, 2023

https://fawc.org/apply/

StudioWorks Artist Residency – Eastport, ME – February 1, 2023

https://www.tidesinstitute.org/studioworks-artist-in-residence-program/

MacDowell Fellowship – February 10, 2023

https://www.macdowell.org/apply/apply-for-fellowship

McKinney International Art and Design Residency – Bloomington, IN – February 15, 2023

https://eskenazi.indiana.edu/events/speaker-series/mckinney-series/index.html%20https://indiana.slideroom.com/#/Login

JOBS

EMI Label Coordinator – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/emi-label-coordinator/

OPPORTUNITIES

Colorado Book Awards – January 9, 2023

https://coloradohumanities.org/programs/colorado-book-awards/

Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship for students in Belmont’s Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

https://www.belmont.edu/sfs/scholarships/endowed.html

EVENTS

Music Production for Women: Free Masterclass – Dec 6, 2022 – 3pm EST

https://musicproductionforwomen.com/webinar-registration-570227731667785246804

Gender & Advertising: Powerful Drivers to Change Stereotypes & Impact Social Norms – Dec 6, 2022 – 1pm EST

https://seejane.org/events/virtual-see-jane-salon-gender-advertising-powerful-drivers-to-change-stereotypes-impact-social-norms/

WIE: Visionary Leadership: The 6 Essential Skills for Success – Dec 6, 2022 – 12pm EST

WIE: Leading with Impact in a Matrixed Organization – Dec 15, 2022 – 12pm EST

https://www.thewiesuite.com/events

MBA: How To Choose A Royalty Software That Scales As Quickly As Your Business – Dec 8, 2022 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RrJUjQU2S-Gt9DnD1Xk6hw

From Open Mic to Greater Opportunity – December 10, 2022- 10 am – 12pm MST

https://darcy.mastermind.com/masterminds/40633

Backline: Tour Health & Wellness Workshop – Dec 20, 2022 – 4pm EST

https://backline.care/tour-health-workshop/

Women In Music – 3rd Annual Summit – January 25-27, 2023

https://womeninmusic.wildapricot.org/event-5037110

FAI: Black American Music Summit – February 1-4, 2023

https://folk.org/programs/conference/black-american-music-summit-whats-next/