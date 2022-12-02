Rosie Smith – Consent

Inspiration for this vulnerable song came from “a variety of experiences such as my own experiences, my friends experiences and also Jodie Comer’s one woman show Prima Facie”. The artist said the performance left her both “in a state of numbness” and feeling “overcome with emotion”. It having discussed themes that struck a personal note with Rosie and events that happen too often in modern day society. She started writing and finishing the song immediately whilst travelling back from watching the show. Rosie views ‘Consent’ as “an important and personal song for me and I’m sure many others will feel the same too, but especially women.”

The ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ singer hopes this song can act as an ice breaker to open up the conversation on sexual and domestic assaults on women. As well as the implications it can have in future relationships. “I never want to tell people how to think or what to believe in but I truly hope this song gets people talking and asking the necessary questions to evoke the change it needs in order for a real shift to happen in society.”

‘Consent’ Music Video Inspiration

Rosie’s goal was to “encapsulate the then and now to highlight that there hasn’t been an awful lot of change”. She included important historical events such as the story of Joan of Arc to illustrate the parallels between modern day society and standards with how it was in historical times. The music video includes purposefully disturbing visuals, with the scene of hands crawling up the bed and over Rosie leaving viewers physically uncomfortable. In another scene Rosie chose to wear a hospital gown in part of the video to symbolize how some people automatically assume that women are lying when they choose to come forward and call them crazy.

“In writing this song my aim is not to preach to the masses about what’s not being done but to get people to become aware and engage with this topic of conversation to afflict change to make women feel safer in the world today.”

December 2nd, 2022