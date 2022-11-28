As Everything Unfolds – Blossom

Heavy UK act, As Everything Unfolds, have released their new single ‘Blossom’.

Singer Charlie Rolfe comments:

“Don’t ever forget where you came from, don’t forget we’re still progressing and don’t forget there is still so much growth yet to do. This song is about the fear I had around losing what I had. I knew what I had and how much I wanted to pursue it, and how much we as a group had achieved in the last year, I couldn’t let it go to waste. Things in blossom should be allowed to grow, and I won’t stop it.”

#aeuofficial