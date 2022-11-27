Liela Moss ft Jehnny Beth – Ache in the Middle

With her new album Internal Working Model due out January 13, 2023 via Bella Union, and having previously shared the track “Vanishing Shadows” featuring Gary Numan, today Liela Moss shares her new single “Ache In The Middle” featuring Jehnny Beth.

Commenting on the track Liela says: “I was working with Johnny Hostile on extra instrumentation for this track, when he sent it back with a middle 8 vocal section written and sung by his partner Jehnny Beth. He emailed saying she loved the track and hoped I didn’t mind her spontaneous contribution? This was a real gift, some unexpected beauty. The track crystallizes my thoughts about some of my own childhood, ideas about attachment and my recent work with Children’s Social Care. Jehnny Beth must have somehow understood where I was with this personal process, because she jumped straight in with a complimentary lyrical flow.”

On the video Liela adds: “The video reflects some of my glitched and slowly fading childhood memories, and the weird, uncanny aloneness I would experience when regulating my feelings as a little kid. People, spaces and animals take on this huge symbolic value and radiate with security, when you are very young, and searching for that safety.”

#lielamoss #jehnnybeth