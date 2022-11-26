League of Distortion – I’m A Bitch

German modern metal upstarts LEAGUE OF DISTORTION have introduced an incredibly refreshing sound to the scene with the successful releases of fiery first singles “Wolf or Lamb” and “My Revenge”, proving the musical finesse and experience of lead members Anna “Ace” Brunner (Exit Eden) and Jim “Arro” Müller (Kissin’ Dynamite).

While the electrified third single “It Hurts So Good” recently added to their dangerous mood, the quartet goes all out by showing their most resilient side on final single “I’m A Bitch”, landing just before the release of their self-titled debut album this Friday, November 25 via Napalm Records.

LEAGUE OF DISTORTION on “I’m A Bitch”:

“This song is about social prejudice and inequality. Women and men are still being treated with different measures. With this provocative topic, song and music video, we are speaking up against this injustice, wanting to persuade you to reprogram the old patterns of thinking.”

