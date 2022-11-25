ALIENBLAZE – Romantically Dead

AlienBlaze is a 20 year old mad as hell singer/songwriter and lead guitarist crafting genre-fluid anthems resulting in a fascinating hybrid of everything from dark alternative pop, grunge, and emo, to rock and electronic elements. Her dominating presence emits an angsty appeal, encouraging a sense of self-empowerment to her young audience.

Having recently signed to Sumerian Records, AlienBlaze is now unveiling a live version of her most popular single to date, “Romantically Dead”. Speaking of the single, the singer shares, “It has a gothic vibe and I was thinking of it in filmic terms, if it was a soundtrack of a movie.” Full of attitude, the song showcases reverberating basslines, raucous guitars and crashing percussion, emitting an almost otherworldly, ominous atmosphere while simultaneously delivering an energetic backdrop to AlienBlaze’s echoing vocals which illuminate the entire track.

#alienblaze