EMELINE shares her latest single — a gloriously raw and reflective piano ballad titled, “Venting To Strangers.” Also today, the Rhode Island-born singer/songwriter premieres a stripped-back, acoustic performance of the song filmed in one take. 

Co-written by EMELINE, “Venting To Strangers” arrives on the heels of “Strut,” a daring and dance-ready track she premiered alongside an equally explosive video.  “Strut” earned raves from outlets like Ones To Watch, who hailed it as an “irresistible sex positive anthem” and proclaimed that “[o]utside of EMELINE’s undeniable talent as an artist and multi-instrumentalist, the most important thing she’s gifted the industry is her devotion to her self-liberation and her bravery in being honest about it.”

November 22nd, 2022

