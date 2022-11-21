Mallrat – Teeth

Treasured Australian indie pop icon Mallrat is excited to reveal her spicy new video for ‘Teeth’, one of the many highlights on her debut album Butterfly Blue.

‘Teeth’ was directed by Mallrat (aka Melbourne-based singer/writer/producer Grace Shaw) and co-directed by James Robinson (Camp Cope, Wafia, Valentino, Adidas Originals).

Mallrat says: “When I was writing my album I kept thinking about monster trucks. I wanted to harness that distortion and roughness to balance out all the delicate and ethereal moments. This video is a very literal depiction of that. The references are eclectic – Lady Godiva, siren mythology, Charlie’s Angels and the Paris Hilton Carl’s Jr commercial. We filmed Teeth at the beginning of the year, at home in Queensland, with some very talented friends (James Robinson and Amy Dellar).“

Mallrat kicks off her previously announced regional tour dates this week, ahead of a run of festival dates that includes Spilt Milk and the Laneway Festival.

MALLRAT LIVE

17 Nov – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD (18+)

18 Nov – Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD (18+)

19 Nov – JCU Uni Bar, Townsville, QLD (18+)

26 Nov – Spilt Milk, Canberra, ACT

3 Dec – Spilt Milk, Ballrat, VIC

4 Dec – Spilt Milk, Gold Coast, QLD

31 Dec – Hobart UniBar, Sandy Bay, TAS (18+)

30 Jan – Laneway Festival, Auckland

4 Feb – Laneway Festival, Brisbane

5 Feb – Laneway Festival, Sydney

10 Feb – Laneway Festival, Adelaide

11 Feb – Laneway Festival, Melbourne

12 Feb – Laneway Festival, Fremantle

