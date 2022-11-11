Bahari – Destructive

Los Angeles, CA) – Los Angeles-based rising alt-pop duo Bahari—aka Natalia Panzarella and Ruby Carr—share a new single entitled “Destructive” today.

Iconic hitmaker Desmond Child penned the new track with Rock Mafia, which feature luminous keys fused to a glitchy beat as the vocal volley between Natalia and Ruby instantly transfixes.

About “Destructive,” the duo comments: “We were always so drawn to this song and kept finding ourselves going back to it. ‘Destructive’ is raw and honest, about how we have come to know ourselves better. Accepting that one’s self-sabotage and destructive behavior, whether conscious or subconscious, is something that is a part of us. Understanding how it affects relationships and how it’s something that almost everyone has dealt with at some point in their life.”

