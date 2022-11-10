Ayla D’Lya – To Be A Girl

Today, NYC-based recording artist Ayla D’Lyla has released the official video for brand new single, “To Be A Girl.”

On the song’s official video, Ayla adds, “The music video, shot by my sister, Malina Weissman, shows her raw filming style and sense of humor. Malina loves to create beautiful images without overproducing what she sees. I love the charming backdrop and the way she captured the melancholic feel of the song.”

#ayladlyla

November 10th, 2022