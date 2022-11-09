Enola – Metal Body

ENOLA – the moniker for Naarm/Melbourne-based post-punk solo artist Ruby Marshall (they/them) – today returns with ‘Metal Body’, a powerful new single that vents resentments and disappointment about failing healthcare systems.

‘Metal Body’ is an intensely personal song that highlights the songwriting power from the rising multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter. ENOLA shares of the track, “‘Metal Body’ explores our failing healthcare systems and entities, my own experiences in witnessing loved ones fall victim to these failures, and in turn feeling my own frustration of bearing witness to such.”

Since Bigsound, ENOLA has signed with Collective Artists (Aus) and ATC Live (UK) for bookings, and US-singles label Fire Talk for the release of ‘Metal Body’. Their debut album will be out in 2023.

#Enola_Enola