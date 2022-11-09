Black Honey – A Fistful of Peaches

For two albums, Brighton quartet Black Honey – firebrand frontwoman Izzy Bee Phillips, guitarist Chris Ostler, bassist Tommy Taylor and drummer Alex Woodward – have been living in a glitter-specked, sepia-tinged magic kingdom of their own making. Today, Black Honey announce their third studio album A Fistful of Peaches due for release on March 17th, 2023 on FoxFive Records. This comes alongside the anthemic, grunge laden new single ‘Heavy’, on which they address the idea of grief. Written on the day the band’s fan club founder passed away from Covid, its reference to Artax’s traumatic death scene in ‘The Neverending Story’ (“Serotonin let us down/ Don’t wanna watch the white horse drown”) feels at once mystical and very real.

“We wrote this song the day I found out the founder of our fan club passed away from Covid-19. We were talking about the weight of grief and the way it holds you down, about the parallels between grief and depression. The weight of mental illness and how it brings you a deeper understanding grief. There’s always a glimmer of light though and I love how Heavy has that kind glitter darkness. It’s in my nature to become co-dependant and I think in this song I’m reaching for someone to help me climb back out. I talk a bit about the never-ending story as it was my first dialog with death and depression as a child. Watching Artax the horse getting swallowed by the nothing whilst Atreyu screamed helplessly from the edges of a swamp really spoke to me.” Izzy Phillips

