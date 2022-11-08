Rachel Baiman with Anthony Da Costa – Election Night

Rachel Baiman recently released the timely single, “Election Night.” Featuring Anthony da Costa on electric guitar and vocals, “Election Night” embodies the feeling of letting go in the face of uncertainty. Baiman reflects, “Written about the eve of the last presidential election, when it felt like so much was at stake and yet I was completely helpless, I found solace in losing myself and dancing to my friend’s band at our local bar. Anthony was the perfect collaborator for this one, with grungy guitar vibes for days. His vocals really nail the feeling as well, can’t wait to sing this live with him at Dee’s on this upcoming election night!”

November 8th, 2022