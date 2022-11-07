Shirley Hurt – Empty Hands

Today, Shirley Hurt shares the second single from her highly anticipated self-titled debut album, to be released December 2nd on Telephone Explosion Records. “Empty Hands” is a gauzy, sensual, and melodic spell. With swirling saxophone by Joseph Shabason (DIANA, Destroyer and The War On Drugs), the song takes tactful time building into an affecting apex, the inferential lyric — or so they say — echoing eerily into the end.

Hurt shares of the song: “It’s a bit meta in the sense that it’s written from the perspective of someone’s idea of someone’s idea about them. An individual’s idea of how they are perceived, whether or not it is aligned with reality. I find myself doing that a lot—projecting ideas about myself onto other people and believing they feel this or that way about me when in reality it’s just how I feel about myself.”

Over the course of her self-titled full-length, Shirley Hurt (née Sophia Ruby Katz) spans the furthest corners of experimental, indie, folk, pop, and country, alchemizing elements of each genre with elegant unpredictability. Skeletal arrangements tastefully slink around Hurt’s compelling voice, an instrument in its own right that recalls some of the most iconically off-kilter artists. Hers is a distinct vocal oddity, flush with capacity to haunt, glow, and soothe within a single song. Sonically, Shirley Hurt emanates an air of timelessness, radiating with an intimate ease as though it’s always existed.

