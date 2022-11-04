Fletcher – Girl of My Dreams (Deluxe)

Today, critically lauded singer/songwriter FLETCHER premieres a dizzying new single called “Suckerpunch.” A gorgeous burst of raw euphoria, “Suckerpunch” appears on the just-announced deluxe edition of her widely acclaimed debut album Girl Of My Dreams, due out November 18th via Capitol Records.

FLETCHER collaborated with the hitmakers behind Joji’s “Glimpse of Us” Riley and Connor McDonough on “Suckerpunch.”

The track fully embodies the one-of-a-kind balance of vulnerability and punch that makes FLETCHER’s music so addictive. With its driving rhythms and dreamy guitar tones, the bright and airy track finds FLETCHER detailing the pure rush of instant infatuation, delivering every line with an ultravivid specificity depicting a first date back in 2016. Built on an effortlessly commanding vocal performance, “Suckerpunch” ultimately fits right at home on Girl Of My Dreams, an album deeply rooted in FLETCHER’s candid storytelling and empowered self-exploration.

One of four new songs featured on the deluxe version of Girl Of My Dreams, “Suckerpunch” arrives as FLETCHER pushes forward with her sold-out Girl Of My Dreams Tour (a 25-date North American headlining run wrapping up on November 18 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles). As the boundary-shattering queer icon continues her meteoric rise, FLETCHER will also appear as herself in the upcoming and highly-anticipated third season of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime.

Tracklist for FLETCHER’s Girl Of My Dreams (Deluxe)

20 Something I Think I’m Growing? Girl Of My Dreams Healing Suckerpunch Birthday Girl Better Version Sting Becky’s So Hot Conversations Guess We Lied… Serial Heartbreaker Holiday Her Body Is Bible I Love You, Bitch For Cari Track 17

