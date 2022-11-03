Leezy – Monsters are Waiting

In a haunting musical masterpiece, rising dream pop artist, Leezy, tells a beautiful story surrounding the complexity of raw human experiences with her debut album Metanoia. A perfect concoction of bold lyrics and ethereal production, Leezy creates a captivating exposition of her struggles with addiction, love, sexuality, anger, power, and more.

As a whole, Metanoia is an evocative compilation of some of Leezy’s most honest work. With poignant lyrics in the opening track “Run” to an intense futuristic outro in “Monsters Are Waiting,” listeners are taken through the ups and downs of Leezy’s struggles. Today she releases the video for “Monsters Are Waiting.”

