Camp Cope – Sing Your Heart Out

Today, Australia’s Camp Cope are sharing a music video for the closing track of their 2022 LP Running With The Hurricane, “Sing Your Heart Out”, edited by Natalie van den Dungen.

“Sing Your Heart Out” debuted on CBS’ Saturday Morning earlier this year, and the newly released visual ties together the song’s core message of love in all its varied forms, originally spawned from an unassuming connection between Camp Cope and Frightened Rabbit. “Anyone who knows me knows how much Frightened Rabbit means to me, I think I hold the title of most FR tattoos on my body (6)” shares Camp Cope vocalist Georgia Maq.

“When Camp Cope first flew to the U.S, I departed the plane and connected to LAX wifi, and in my message requests was a message from someone I didn’t know called Simon Liddell. In the message, he told me that he had shown Scott Camp Cope before he passed and that Scott had a lot of nice things to say about it. I burst into tears on the spot. So when we went to Scotland, I invited Simon and his girlfriend to our show, they came along and we’ve been friends ever since. During tours and then lockdowns Simon would send me bits of music he’d written for me to play with, he sent me a little piano part and it became the first half of Sing Your Heart Out,” she continues.

Simon Liddell, former member of Frightened Rabbit explains, “Sharing music and collaborating remotely was a great way to stay connected with friends during lockdown. I sent Georgia a rough piano sketch which she developed into such a beautiful song – I was thrilled that I could play a small part in this album by one of my favorite bands.”

