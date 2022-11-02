Mui Zyu – Rotten Bun For An Eggless Century

Today, Hong Kong British stirring dream-pop artist mui zyu (Eva Liu of indie-rock band Dama Scout) announces her debut LP, Rotten Bun for an Eggless Century, to be released February 24th, 2023 via Father/Daughter Records.

Along with the announcement, she shares lead-single “Ghost with a Peach Skin”, which is accompanied by a bizarre and heartwarming video directed by CLUMP Collective.

About the track Eva shares: “This song is about leaving your former self and entering your new peach skin. Peaches are considered a symbol of longevity and even immortality in Chinese culture. The protagonist has overcome enemies and has bruises to prove the damage. However the bruised peach becomes stronger by overcoming them. The song features guzheng samples that have been highly edited and mangled. We liked the idea of having an excellent musician improvise on the traditional Chinese zither and ‘bruising’ their performance with distortion and effects to create a new stronger sound with little of its former self present – much like the meaning of the song. The ‘ghost’ inside refers to the ghost we used to be, the ghosts we carry with us and the ghosts we have to overcome too.”

On the video from Eva: “I am eternally grateful to have met ‘Pickle’ the peach-dog who has taught me so much about the world. Working with the like-minded ensemble that is CLUMP has been a joy, they created this lost and found narrative of self discovery and an unusual bond that co-exists with the song magically.” & from CLUMP: “We loved the mix of dreamy and fun that is ‘Ghost With A Peach Skin’, and we were keen to make a video that reflected this. Our studio became cardboard hell for a couple weeks, the disconcerting Pickle was birthed, and we kidnapped Eva and Lucci from London for the weekend. We’re so proud of the heartwarming tale of platonic love between woman and peach-dog that emerged.”

Live Dates

Nov 9 – London, UK @ St. Matthias Church (w/ Hinako Omori)

March 1 – London, UK @ Servant Jazz Quarters

March 13-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

#mui_zyu