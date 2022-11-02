Black Mirrors – Snake Oil

Belgian rock sensation BLACK MIRRORS is gearing up for the release of their critically acclaimed studio album and new masterpiece, Tomorrow Will Be Without Us, out this Friday November 4, 2022, via Napalm Records.

Today, the band fronted by extraordinary vocalist Marcella Di Troia, have shared a music video for the catchy new single “Snake Oil”!

BLACK MIRRORS about the new single:

“Snake Oil is one of the last songs we wrote for Tomorrow Will Be Without Us. As soon as we started working on it, we could feel its great potential — it absolutely had to be on our second album! We can already tell you that it’s the first track off our new record. It perfectly gives you an idea of the tone of our new album: raw and wild!

“The song is about being manipulated by someone… then realizing how stupid you’ve been not to notice the game they played to fool you.

“The idea behind the video was to combine the main theme of “Tomorrow Will Be Without Us” with the manipulation story of the song,” the band continues, “so Marcella started to think of this girl being in a psychiatric hospital room, stuck, unable to see anything. Increasingly, she becomes the carrier of some important information that you get to see at the very end of the video.”

