Julia Wolf – Dracula

Indie-pop songstress Julia Wolf is coming for blood on her latest release “Dracula.” While the title pays homage to Julia’s enthusiasm and infatuation for all things spooky, “Dracula” brings light to those around who can’t look in the mirror, similar to the titular namesake the track derives from.

“Dracula” marks the fourth single from Julia’s eagerly-awaited debut album, Good Thing We Stayed, which drops via BMG on Jan. 13, 2023.

“Spending most of my youth on the bleachers really gave me the time to observe and learn how to read a room,” Julia shares of the track’s underlying theme. “ In being the quiet person in the room – you really get to see the lines people are willing to cross to get what they want.”

“As someone who is a diehard horror fan I wanted to use our beloved Dracula, the vampire who can’t see his own reflection, as a way to call out people who throw the most shade while hiding behind closed doors or phones” Julia continues. “People get so two-faced and think they’ve fooled everyone around them when really the spotlight couldn’t be shining down any brighter.”

Tour Dates:

Feb. 10—Atlanta, GA—Vinyl at Center Stage

Feb. 11—Nashville, TN—The Basement—SOLD OUT

Feb. 13—Washington, DC—Union Stage

Feb. 14—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

Feb. 16—New York, NY—Bowery Ballroom

Feb. 18—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry At The Fillmore Philadelphia

Feb. 20—Chicago, IL—Schubas Tavern

Feb. 21—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry

Feb 24—Portland, OR—Holocene

Feb. 25—Seattle, WA—Barboza

Feb. 27—San Fransisco, CA—Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

Feb. 28—Santa Ana, CA—Constellation Room

Mar. 2— West Hollywood, CA—The Roxy Theatre

