Alison Wonderland – Down the Line

In the leadup to her performances at Halloween festivities, Alison Wonderland releases the anthemic new single “Down The Line.”

Out today via Astralwerks, the song glimmers with hope in the face of loneliness. While the track opens with Alison alone on vocals, accompanied by a warm acoustic guitar, by the time it builds to a close, she’s joined by a multitude of voices, underscoring the comfort found through community.

“We need the dark times in order to get to the light,” explains Alison Wonderland. “We need that experience to know that it’s going to be okay one day. The track is me acknowledging that I was alone during a difficult time but knew that I was going to get through it and be okay, down the line. We’re all going through a dark time right now, and sometimes we need to be reminded that it’s going to be okay. No matter what happens, we will be okay.”

The official video for the track follows the misadventures of a trio of motivational speakers – acolytes of a fictional “Down The Line” movement, helmed by Alison – as they try to inspire a lackluster crowd. View the clip, which was directed by Alison’s frequent collaborator, Prad Sen (The Avalanches), and produced by Fiona Dunn.

Alison Wonderland – Loner Tour

10/28 Seattle, WA Boo! Seattle

10/29 Edmonton, AB Scream

11/5 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/11 Orlando, FL EDC – Orlando

11/12-13 Houston, TX We Are One Music & Arts Festival

11/12 Tucson, AZ Dusk Music Festival

12/31 Gisborne, NZ Rhythm & Vines

#alisonwonderland