Stella Rose – Muddled Man

NYC-based singer, poet, and musician Stella Rose is making her official debut with an electrifying, yet haunting single entitled “Muddled Man,” released alongside a theatrical accompanying video.

Wrote Stella Rose of her debut single:

“With anger as it’s mother and disorder begging on its knees

Muddled man

Is grease in a comb

Cowboy killers in the left jacket pocket

A murder of your most precious possession”

“Muddled Man” was produced by Yves Rothman (Yves Tumor, Girlpool, Blondshell). Stay tuned for more music from Stella Rose, out via KRO Records.

