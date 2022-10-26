Free Range – All My Thoughts

Free Range, Mick Music’s newest signee, is the brainchild of Chicago-based musician Sofia Jensen (they/she). Today, they present a gorgeous new single/video, “All My Thoughts.”

Jensen makes gentle indie folk with an ear for hummable pop melodies; music that feels like waving prairie grasses warmed by the late afternoon sun, or like a contemplative cup of coffee on the porch first thing in the morning. Despite having minimal music on the internet, Free Range has already gotten the attention of many Chicago stalwarts (including Wilco, Finom, Ric Wilson, and more), and comes from the same youthful scene that brought up their peers Horsegirl and Lifeguard.

Jensen recorded “All My Thoughts” with her co-producer and live bandmate Jack Henry. The two quietly bonded in the quiet oasis of the studio where Jack had recently worked as an intern. Eventually, they were joined in the studio by Jack’s childhood friend Bailey Minzenberger, who went from a quiet observer to playing bass on the track. The resulting “All My Thoughts” was the very first song Sofia wrote during the first Covid lockdown in 2020. It’s about loneliness, and not being able to see a way out of it but hoping that one day you won’t feel that way anymore.

Sofia says, “I had been going through a rough time in the months leading up to that, and suddenly being physically isolated from everyone I knew caused me to lean further into a lot of dark thoughts I was having.” Sofia’s tender alto feels like a cozy, oversized sweater, or the comfort a weathered, childhood stuffed animal can only provide. Though the drifting guitar and unwinding pedal steel is blissfully mellow, their lyrics offer a melancholy bite: “Maybe you wondered // If I’m ever coming back // Cause it’s getting kinda lonely where I’m at // & I’m hoping you’ll begin to understand // That I’m always surprised when I laugh.” Free Range’s earthy, pragmatic aesthetic is presented in the accompanying video, directed by Malik Lemon.

