Flipturn – Sad Disco

Aptly fit for Halloween season, flipturn today releases the official video for their song “Sad Disco,” one of the standouts from their debut album Shadowglow. In the 1950s sci-fi/ horror inspired visual, the band stars alongside a few friends to make up a ragtag cast of characters enjoying a summer night by the lake. The night ends up being corrupted by a creature from outer space and the gang must spring into action. The video directed by Casey Pierce, features exaggerated cuts and zooms reminiscent of the horror genre at this time.

The lyrical story behind “Sad Disco” takes the cliché of “helplessly in love” and giving it a much more literal meaning. As the song progresses and the plot of the video thickens, we see that all the monster wants is someone to love.

On the inception of the video, lead guitarist Tristan Duncan said, “When we were recording ‘Sad Disco’, we were staying in this Airbnb in LA that really spooked us. We somehow convinced ourselves that the place was haunted and we often joked about it. But then there was one night where a car pulled up outside and waited there for a bit; and in our normal paranoid antics, we were freaked out about them watching us. After that, the topic of having something horror-themed for ‘Sad Disco’ came up.”

Elaborating further, he said, “We always felt the song had a subtle kind of thriller/horror/serial killer tone. We talked through some ideas the following months, but we landed on the idea of a creature feature. We really wanted to pull from that 50s era of horror, and then we got lucky enough to find the perfect house (the Blue Plum). Casey did an amazing job of storyboarding the shots out while we were all at the house together and we managed to find the balance between the callback of the creature feature with a neo-noir finish.”

REMAINING 2022 HEADLINE TOUR DATES

10/21 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater # (sold out)

10/22 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre # (sold out)

10/25 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar &

10/27 – Davenport, IA – Racoon Motel &

10/28 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry & (sold out)

10/29 – Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room at Colectivo &

10/31 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall &

11/2 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar &

11/3 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch &

11/4 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works &

11/6 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club & (sold out)

11/7 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom &

11/9 – New York, NY – The Bowery Ballroom & (sold out)

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall &

11/12 – Washington D.C. – Black Cat &

11/13 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry &

11/30 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar ^

12/1 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East ^

12/2 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room ^ (sold out)

12/3 – Charlotte, NC – Amos’ Southend ^

12/31 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre *

# with Juice

& with The Brazen Youth

^ with Early Eyes

* with Arlie

