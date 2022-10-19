VÉRITÉ – love you forever

Last month, New York artist VÉRITÉ released the first song “are we done yet?” of a new music era. Today, while on tour with FLETCHER, she releases “love you forever”

“love you forever” was written on my couch fervently typing lyrics into my notes app and trying to fit words into sensible melodic phrases while crying. I didn’t record a voice memo or sit down at a piano, I just walked around for a few weeks sitting in the feeling, singing and arranging it in my brain until I brought the idea into the studio and spent the day bending the tempo of the song to push and pull to mimic the tension I felt in my own body. I love capturing something raw and not overproducing it, not hiding under sheen, but exposing the intricate inner workings to truly capture a feeling. It’s rare I write from my experience this literally, but I was heartbroken and angry and felt torn between knowing the end of something is the correct thing and not wanting to let it go, a theme you’ll become very familiar with as you listen to the entire record.”

VÉRITÉ live on tour w/ FLETCHER:

Wed 10.19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Thu 10.20 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Sat 10.22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sun 10.23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Mon 10.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Thu 10.27 – Toronto, CAN @ History

Sat 10.29 – Montreal, CAN @ MTELUS

Sun 10.30 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon 10.31 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

#verite