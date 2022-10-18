Suki Waterhouse – Coolest Place in the World Tour 2022-2023

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse confirms the Coolest Place in the World Tour today, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.
Additionally, Waterhouse will share a new EP, Milk Teeth, on November 4 via Sub Pop Records.
SUKI WATERHOUSE LIVE
November 22 London, UK Heaven
November 23 Paris, FR Les Etoiles Theatre
November 25 Amsterdam, NL Tolhuistuin
November 26 Hamburg, DE Kent Club
November 27 Berlin, DE Lido
January 10 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room
January 11 San Francisco, CA August Hall
January 13 Tacoma, WA ALMA
January 14 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
January 17 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
January 18 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
January 20 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line
January 21 Chicago, IL Metro
January 22 Detroit, MI El Club
January 24 Toronto, ON The Axis Club
January 25 Montreal, QC Le Studio TD
January 27 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
January 28 New York, NY Webster Hall
January 29 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
January 31 Washington, D.C. The Black Cat
February 1 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
February 3 Atlanta, GA Terminal West
February 4 Nashville, TN The Basement East
February 6 Dallas, TX House of Blues
February 7 Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub
February 9 Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom
February 10 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
