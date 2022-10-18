Suki Waterhouse – Coolest Place in the World Tour 2022-2023

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse confirms the Coolest Place in the World Tour today, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

Additionally, Waterhouse will share a new EP, Milk Teeth, on November 4 via Sub Pop Records.

SUKI WATERHOUSE LIVE

November 22 London, UK Heaven

November 23 Paris, FR Les Etoiles Theatre

November 25 Amsterdam, NL Tolhuistuin

November 26 Hamburg, DE Kent Club

November 27 Berlin, DE Lido

January 10 Santa Ana, CA Constellation Room

January 11 San Francisco, CA August Hall

January 13 Tacoma, WA ALMA

January 14 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

January 17 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

January 18 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

January 20 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line

January 21 Chicago, IL Metro

January 22 Detroit, MI El Club

January 24 Toronto, ON The Axis Club

January 25 Montreal, QC Le Studio TD

January 27 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

January 28 New York, NY Webster Hall

January 29 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

January 31 Washington, D.C. The Black Cat

February 1 Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

February 3 Atlanta, GA Terminal West

February 4 Nashville, TN The Basement East

February 6 Dallas, TX House of Blues

February 7 Austin, TX Antone’s Nightclub

February 9 Phoenix, AZ The Crescent Ballroom

February 10 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

#sukiwaterhouse