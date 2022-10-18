Suki Waterhouse – Coolest Place in the World Tour 2022-2023

Multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse confirms the Coolest Place in the World Tour today, a run of North American headline dates with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and more.

Additionally, Waterhouse will share a new EP, Milk Teeth, on November 4 via Sub Pop Records.

November 22            London, UK                                                        Heaven

November 23            Paris, FR                                        Les Etoiles Theatre

November 25           Amsterdam, NL                                               Tolhuistuin

November 26           Hamburg, DE                                                  Kent Club

November 27            Berlin, DE                                                              Lido

January 10            Santa Ana, CA                                  Constellation Room

January 11         San Francisco, CA                                            August Hall

January 13               Tacoma, WA                                                        ALMA

January 14              Portland, OR                                      Wonder Ballroom

January 17             Salt Lake City, UT                                              Soundwell

January 18           Denver, CO                                         Bluebird Theater

January 20            Minneapolis, MN                                                Fine Line

January 21           Chicago, IL                                                           Metro

January 22          Detroit, MI                                                         El Club

January 24           Toronto, ON                                            The Axis Club

January 25          Montreal, QC                                             Le Studio TD

January 27        Philadelphia, PA                                        Union Transfer

January 28        New York, NY                                            Webster Hall

January 29          Boston, MA                                    Paradise Rock Club

January 31        Washington, D.C.                                         The Black Cat

February 1       Carrboro, NC                                               Cat’s Cradle

February 3         Atlanta, GA                                            Terminal West

February 4          Nashville, TN                                    The Basement East

February 6            Dallas, TX                                             House of Blues

February 7            Austin, TX                                     Antone’s Nightclub

February 9           Phoenix, AZ                              The Crescent Ballroom

February 10         Los Angeles, CA                                  The Fonda Theatre

October 18th, 2022

