Frankie Cosmos – Empty Head

This Friday, October 21st, 2022, Frankie Cosmos will release their new record, Inner World Peace via Sub Pop.

In celebration of the album’s release, the group has shared their latest video for “Empty Head,” a new offering from the album.

This song “is about wishing for inner peace, and conversely: spiraling” shares frontperson Greta Kline. “It’s about self-control and the fear of unlocking myself and overflowing. It’s also about finding joy in small moments – walking in circles, hoping to see the neighbor’s dog. I’m so happy we got to work with Sophia Bennett Holmes again for this music video. I love the concept Sophia came up with – it tells its own story that fits in with the story of the song, but also takes it somewhere else. To me, the video is about blossoming because of a chill perspective (once I stop trying to jump into flight, I lift off the ground with ease); and then letting go of the need to be perceived, and instead disappearing and floating into the sunset. It perfectly captures the way meditation works – that once you stop focusing and trying too hard, it comes naturally.”

