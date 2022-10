LE SSERAFIM – Antifragile

Next global rookie LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their second EP ANTIFRAGILE and an accompanying video for their lead single “ANTIFRAGILE”.

HUH YUNJIN participated in the lyric-writing of three tracks on the new EP—“Impurities”, “No Celestial”, and “Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)”, while SAKURA was featured on the credit for “Good Parts (when the quality is bad but I am)”.

The music video employs a motif of meteorite and collisions to represent the meaning behind ANTIFRAGILE which conveys ‘what doesn’t destroy you, makes you stronger’. Unfazed by the falling meteorite, LE SSERAFIM go about their day at their own pace. The members come out to the streets full of confidence and enjoy doing what they want, showing their strong will to face any hardships that may come their way with fearlessness. Additionally, the video boasts LE SSERAFIM’s charismatic, top notch performance. The arm-heavy choreography symbolizes strength while the movements that imitate a cat adds an alluring feel to the overall performance.

#le_sserafim

