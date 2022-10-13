Echosmith – Gelato

Ahead of their nationwide tour kicking off tonight, multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith have released the new music video for their latest single “Gelato.”

Equal parts playful and pensive, the track glides along at a sweetly unhurried tempo and reaches a wild crescendo at the bridge, featuring a fantastically warped guitar solo and fuzzed-out vocal sample of Echosmith musing over their favorite gelato flavors.

“Not all that glitters is gold. Life can appear perfect from the outside, but you can only vacation so far from what you’re feeling inside…Even on a perfect getaway, the reminders of the heaviness you’re feeling can still flash through your mind. ‘Gelato,’ the song and the video, capture how real that feeling is but sometimes you have to make the conscious choice to put aside the worries of today and tomorrow.” – Echosmith

ECHOSMITH 2022 TOUR DATES

October 13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

October 14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

October 16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

October 17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

October 20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

October 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

October 24 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

October 25 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

October 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

October 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

October 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Del Mar Hall

November 3 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

November 4 – Houston, TX @ HOB Bronze Peacock

November 5 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

November 8 – Denver, CO @ Marquis

November 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

November 11 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

November 12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

November 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

November 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

November 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

November 19 – San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront 2022 Music & Arts Festival

#echosmith