Plains – Hurricane

Jess Williamson and Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield’s one time collaborative project Plains share a dreamy Aidy Bryant-directed video for the final single from their anticipated album I Walked With You A Ways, out this Friday, October 14th on ANTI.

Of the collaboration with director Aidy Bryant, Katie Crutchfield says “I had always had a vision of Aidy’s involvement in this video that really ended with just getting her in the room. I trusted that she had the answer for the perfect way to visually accompany this song and from the jump she just deeply understood our vision, at moments better than we could have even explained it ourselves. I’m thrilled that she was so generous with her time and creative energy and I’m thrilled with how this turned out.”

“I’ve been a fan of Waxahatchee and Jess Williamson for a long time so when Katie asked if I would direct a music video for Plains I jumped at the chance,” Aidy Bryant explains. “We had a talented, hardworking crew and paid homage to Loretta Lynn’s 70’s TV performances. I’m also going to drive the bus for their tour, so see you on the road!”

Jess Williamson adds “’Hurricane’ was the last song that was written for our record. We knew we needed one more, and when Katie brought Hurricane to the table we both knew the album was complete. It was incredible for me to watch this song reveal itself; from the early moments of Katie playing it for me on an acoustic guitar just days before we went to make the album, and then blossoming in the studio with the band into this total banger with huge choruses. Aidy’s video is the perfect companion for this tune, and we had a blast working with her and her team to make the visual world for this one come to life.”

Plains North American Tour

Fri Oct 21: Seattle WA @ The Neptune Theatre

Sat Oct 22: Portland OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon Oct 24: Sonoma CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Tue Oct 25: San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed Oct 26: Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater

Fri Oct 28: Pioneertown CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Sat Oct 29: Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mon Oct 31: Dallas TX @ Studio at The Factory

Tue Nov 1: Austin TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu Nov 3: New Orleans LA @ Tipitina’s

Fri Nov 4: Birmingham AL @ Saturn

Sat Nov 5: Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Sun Nov 6: Atlanta GA @ Variety Playhouse

Mon Nov 7: Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wed Nov 9: Washington DC @ The Howard Theatre

Thu Nov 10: Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

Fri Nov 11: New York NY @ Webster Hall

Sat Nov 12: Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sun Nov 13: Boston MA @ Royale

Tue Nov 15: Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Wed Nov 16: Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu Nov 17: Chicago IL @ Vic Theatre

Fri Nov 18: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

Sat Nov 19: Kansas City MO @ Knuckleheads

**All dates w/ MJ Lenderman.

