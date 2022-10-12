Bella White – Rhododendron





Singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bella White today shares her new single Rhododendron – a song that both encapsulates her stunning voice and her ability to pen a song that puts her own stamp on traditional country.

Bella says, ““I wrote ‘Rhododendron’ on Mother’s Day while staying at my mum’s house during the middle of the pandemic. She was away and I was missing her. I looked out of her bedroom window and saw a robin building a nest. I began to think of the importance of mothers and daughters, and how hard our mothers — or anyone who wears those shoes — works to keep us alive. I felt wistful and melancholy.” Bella captured herself in the studio with her band recording “Rhododendron” for the song’s video, also released today.

Bella White tour dates

10/15 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio,TX *

10/16 – Mohawk – Austin, TX *

10/17 – Tulips – Fort Worth, TX *

10/19 – Goosetown Tavern – Denver, CO *

10/20 – Community House at Colorado Chautauqua – Boulder, CO *

10/22 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT *

10/24 – Club Congress – Tucson, AZ *

10/25 – Last Exit Live – Phoenix, AZ *

10/27 – The Siren – Morro Bay, CA *

10/29 – Almost Famous Wine Lounge – Livermore, CA *

*= w/ Taylor Ashton

