Upsahl at the Marquis Theater – Denver, CO – October 13, 2022

Upsahl

Marquis Theater

Denver, CO

October 13, 2022

Upsahl has been generating heat for years. She is on her sold out headlining tour. Upsahl has opened for a variety acts including Yungblud, Olivia O’Brien, PVRIS, BROODS, K. Flay & Fletcher. Upsahl has collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix to co-write “Kiss My (Uh Oh).” Most recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on track “e-z.”

In 2020 she released her EP Young Life Crisis. Earlier this year she released This Is My First Live Album. She recently announces her new EP with the single “Antsy.”

“Antsy is a song for anyone who feels like they want to make a change in their life, but don’t know how to,” UPSAHL says of the single, “It’s that moment when you realize you’ve had enough of whatever bad shit has been going on and you need to switch it up and start fresh. It could literally be anything from relationships to health to the internet to school to work, etc. Whatever it is that makes you antsy, we’ve all been there.”

Upsahl is a generational rebel. She strikes chords in alternative rock with an ever growing fanbase. This is the first of many sold out headlining tours to come.

10/10: Chicago, IL – Subterranean – SOLD OUT

10/11: Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

10/13: Denver, CO – Marquis Theater – SOLD OUT

10/14: Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court – SOLD OUT

10/16: Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s – SOLD OUT

10/17: Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

10/18: Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

10/21: Sacramento, CA – Goldfield

10/22: Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

11/2: Footscray, Australia – Hotel Westwood

11/4: Darlinghurst, Australia – Oxford Art Factory

11/8: Netherlands, Amsterdam – Bitterzoet

11/10: Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

11/11: Berlin, Germany – Lido

11/13: Milan, Italy – Biko Club

11/14: Zürich, Switzerland -Papiersaal

11/15: Paris, France – La Boule Noire

11/18: Manchester, United Kingdom – The Deaf Institute

11/19: Glasgow, United Kingdom – King Tut’s

11/20: Leeds, United Kingdom – The Wardrobe

11/21: Bristol, United Kingdom – Thekla

11/23: Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Institute 3

11/24: London, United Kingdom – London Heaven

