Upsahl at the Marquis Theater – Denver, CO – October 13, 2022

Upsahl has been generating heat for years. She is on her sold out headlining tour. Upsahl has opened for a variety acts including Yungblud, Olivia O’Brien, PVRIS, BROODS, K. Flay & Fletcher. Upsahl has collaborated with Anne-Marie and Little Mix to co-write “Kiss My (Uh Oh).” Most recently, UPSAHL joined forces with GAYLE on track “e-z.”
In 2020 she released her EP Young Life Crisis. Earlier this year she released This Is My First Live Album. She recently announces her new EP with the single “Antsy.”
“Antsy is a song for anyone who feels like they want to make a change in their life, but don’t know how to,” UPSAHL says of the single, “It’s that moment when you realize you’ve had enough of whatever bad shit has been going on and you need to switch it up and start fresh. It could literally be anything from relationships to health to the internet to school to work, etc. Whatever it is that makes you antsy, we’ve all been there.”
Upsahl is a generational rebel. She strikes chords in alternative rock with an ever growing fanbase. This is the first of many sold out headlining tours to come.
