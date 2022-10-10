MUNA at the Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO – October 16, 2022

MUNA

Gothic Theatre

Englewood, CO

October 16, 2022

It’s been nothing short of a whirlwind for MUNA since the release of their critically acclaimed new self titled album and while the weather may be starting to cool things are only getting hotter for the Los Angeles-based trio.

MUNA is comprised of Katie Gavin (she/they), Naomi McPherson (they/them), and Josette Maskin (she/they). Previous singles like “Silk Chiffon,” “Home By Now” and “Anything But Me” and their current building single “What I Want.”

MUNA previously released 2 albums on RCA Saves the World and About U. Their latest self-titled album is on Phoebe Bridgers Saddest Factory Records. It is fun, infectious and hard to stop listening to. They are on a sold out headlining tour.

October 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

October 11 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

October 16 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theater (SOLD OUT)

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

October 19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

October 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

October 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (SOLD OUT)

October 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (LOW TIX!)

November 10 – London, UK – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

November 11 – Brighton, UK – Chalk (SOLD OUT)

November 13 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

November 15 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3 TV Studio (SOLD OUT)

November 16 – Edinburgh, UK – Liquid Room (SOLD OUT)

November 17 – Newcastle, UK – University Union

November 18 – Leeds, UK – Stylus (SOLD OUT)

November 20 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT)

November 21 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

#whereismuna