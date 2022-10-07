WILLOW – COPINGMECHANISM

WILLOW releases her highly anticipated new album COPINGMECHANISM today, along with the self-directed music video for the fiery “ur a stranger,” co-starring Paris Jackson.

COPINGMECHANISM was produced by WILLOW and Chris Greatti and follows 2021’s explosive release, lately I feel EVERYTHING.

WILLOW is set to play Saturday Night Live tomorrow, October 8th with host Brendan Gleeson.

Additionally WILLOW has announced a pair of release shows in Los Angeles at The Novo on October 31st and New York at Terminal 5 on November 3rd. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience COPINGMECHANISM live!

