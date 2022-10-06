HVN – Attention Whore

HVN is a singer-songwriter and multi-dimensional creative making a name for herself in Los Angeles. Her voice has been compared to power-houses Adele and Amy Winehouse and her songwriting and production tastes have garnered comparisons to alternative acts like Paramore and Panic! At The Disco. The result is a polished grittiness that resonates with music lovers across the pop and rock genres. She aspires to be a prominent voice in the music industry for her generation, especially other young women who have faced obstacles similar to herself.

Confident young women are often labeled as ‘pick-me girls,’ or even worse, ‘attention whores’ – HVN rebels against this oppressive idea with her explosive, tongue-in-cheek release, “Attention Whore”. In the song, her powerful vocals and edgy lyrics demand attention against a backdrop of heavy bass and driving guitar lines. HVN asserts herself, shamelessly taking up space in the track. She hopes her song empowers other young women to do the same in their own lives!

#therealhvn

