Good Music, in collaboration with NOISE FOR NOW, announced the Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All compilation earlier this week.

The new fundraising compilation will benefit organizations facilitating abortion access and features genre-spanning previously unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. The compilation will be available for only 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp this Friday, October 7th starting at 12am PT as part of the Bandcamp Fridays initiative. Follow Good Music via Bandcamp for first access to the album: https://goodmusiccomp.bandcamp.com.

Today, fans get an early listen to Wet Leg’s contribution – a demo of their song “Loving You.” The original track is found on the duo’s celebrated self-titled debut album.

The compilation also features songs from artists that include Amanda Shires x Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne x Devo, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan and Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall and more, with the compilation’s cover art created by Kim Gordon.

100% of the net proceeds will benefit non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access to all: Brigid Alliance – a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care and other logistical support for people seeking abortions; and NOISE FOR NOW who are working with Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics.

“NOISE FOR NOW is thrilled to see these incredible artists rally around Abortion Rights,” notes Amelia Bauer, Executive Director of NOISE FOR NOW. “We know that this stellar group of musicians stands with the majority of Americans in believing that decisions about if and when to grow a family are deeply personal, and we must trust people to make those decisions for themselves without shame, stigma or criminalization. Abortion is healthcare. Liberate Abortion!” In addition to the compilation, fans can also pre-order t-shirts featuring Kim Gordon’s “Liberate Abortion” artwork via NOISE FOR NOW

#Noisefornow #Bandcamp #wetleg