I’m Not Depressed…You Are! 

A number of years ago I started following Liza Anne. When Liza Anne began her brand was “World Famous Melancholia.” Her lyrics were sad even if her songs weren’t. In the post-COVID world, “Melancholia” is no longer a brand…it is a movement. It is an open secret that the best songs come from tragedy. It is just bizarre to see so many artists embracing it now. In September I saw Sasha Alex Sloan whose entire catalog is fun happy sad songs.

Last week I saw Addison Grace with Sydney Rose and Leanna Firestone opening. Sydney Rose’s entire set was sad. Firestone has sad songs but a great personality. Pay attention to Firestone. Once she has enough material, she will headline.

Not every song is a hit. Not every song has to be a ballad either. As a performer you should be asking what artists do I listen to? How do I want my audience to feel at the end of my set? Songwriting and performing are therapy on both sides. It wouldn’t be bad if it was also fun.

