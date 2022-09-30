Precious Pepala – Looking For Trouble

Rising star Precious Pepala today shares her new single ‘Looking For Trouble,’ another example of Precious’ bold, mature lyricism and powerful voice.

At just seventeen, Precious’ lyrics manage to contain universal sentiments that speak to her generation – the latest single, about the fear women feel walking alone a night, is no different: “She’s cold and she’s drunk, A little red riding her luck in the hood, She’s asking for trouble, Oh, that’s what they’ll say if trouble comes heading her way”.

Speaking about the track, Precious explains, “‘Looking for Trouble’ is a song about rape culture and victim blaming. It addresses the unfortunately relatable feeling of fear when walking alone at night as a female. The lyrics also address the way that victims of sexual abuse are all too commonly questioned about things such as their clothing, actions or level of intoxication as if to justify predatory behavior. I feel very passionately about discussing this subject matter through my music and I hope this song acts as a conversation starter, because these issues need to be discussed until we see change.”

