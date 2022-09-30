Leah Kate & Lolo 2022 European Tour

Today Leah Kate & L0L0 have announced their European tour and a lot more.
TOUR DATES
Oct 28: Manchester @ Deaf Institute
Oct 30: Dublin @ Academy 2
Oct 31: Belfast @ Oh Yeah Centre
Nov 2: Glasgow @ King Tuts
Nov 5: London @ O2 Academy Islington
Nov 6: London @ O2 Academy Islington
Nov 8: Amsterdam @ Melkweg Oude Zaal
Nov 10: Paris @ La Boule Noire
Nov 11: Zurich @ Komplex Klub
Nov 13: Madrid @ Sala Cool
Nov 14: Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 2
Nov 15: Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique
Nov 17: Cologne @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Nov 18: Berlin @ Lido
Nov 20: Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli
Nov 21: Oslo @ Parkteatret
Nov 22: Stockholm @ Fryshuset Klubben
Nov 25: Copenhagen @ Rust
Nov 27: Helsinki @ On The Rocks
Leah Kate announces her new EP Alive and Unwell out October 28. Kate also releases her new single “Monster” via 10K Projects/MDDN.
Tapping into her signature rock-leaning sound, “Monster” serves as the ultimate clap back to the haters. “Go run your mouth and keep putting dirt on my name,” she sings before diving into the chorus, “watch me turn into a monster.” As the verses continue, Leah highlights the sad extent trolls will go to try to bring her down before delivering the ultimate f-you, “but when you make me famous, you’ll be the first one I thank.”
L0L0 released her new EP debbie downer.
Along with the EP, LØLØ shares lead single and angst-ridden ballad “ boohoo” in which she comes to terms with the harsh realities of growing up. Beginning with a simplistic piano melody and ending with a chorus of jarring electric guitars and aggressive drum kits, the track demonstrates the complexity to maturing in more ways than one.
