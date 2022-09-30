Leah Kate & Lolo 2022 European Tour

Today Leah Kate & L0L0 have announced their European tour and a lot more.

TOUR DATES

Oct 28: Manchester @ Deaf Institute

Oct 30: Dublin @ Academy 2

Oct 31: Belfast @ Oh Yeah Centre

Nov 2: Glasgow @ King Tuts

Nov 5: London @ O2 Academy Islington

Nov 6: London @ O2 Academy Islington

Nov 8: Amsterdam @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

Nov 10: Paris @ La Boule Noire

Nov 11: Zurich @ Komplex Klub

Nov 13: Madrid @ Sala Cool

Nov 14: Barcelona @ Razzmatazz 2

Nov 15: Brussels @ Ancienne Belgique

Nov 17: Cologne @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Nov 18: Berlin @ Lido

Nov 20: Hamburg @ Bahnhof Pauli

Nov 21: Oslo @ Parkteatret

Nov 22: Stockholm @ Fryshuset Klubben

Nov 25: Copenhagen @ Rust

Nov 27: Helsinki @ On The Rocks

Leah Kate announces her new EP Alive and Unwell out October 28. Kate also releases her new single “Monster” via 10K Projects/MDDN.

Tapping into her signature rock-leaning sound, “Monster” serves as the ultimate clap back to the haters. “Go run your mouth and keep putting dirt on my name,” she sings before diving into the chorus, “watch me turn into a monster.” As the verses continue, Leah highlights the sad extent trolls will go to try to bring her down before delivering the ultimate f-you, “but when you make me famous, you’ll be the first one I thank.”

L0L0 released her new EP debbie downer.

Along with the EP, LØLØ shares lead single and angst-ridden ballad “ boohoo” in which she comes to terms with the harsh realities of growing up. Beginning with a simplistic piano melody and ending with a chorus of jarring electric guitars and aggressive drum kits, the track demonstrates the complexity to maturing in more ways than one.

