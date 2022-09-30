Artist of the Month – October 2022

The French psycho-indie-rock band La Femme announces the release of Teatro Lucido, their new studio album sung entirely in Spanish. Teatro Lucido will be released on November 4, 2022. Along with the album announcement, La Femme has shared a new music video for “Sacatela,” the first single taken from Teatro Lucido.

A very classy and colored video shot in Nice, South-West of France, that features many members of the band. The video for “Sacatela” was directed by french director Ilan Zerrouki and is about unacknowledged desires and unpursued dreams also called ‘Sacatelism.’ “Sacatela” has been played all summer long on radio stations across the US, Mexico, and France and is already a streaming success for the band. #la_femme_musique