Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

On Friday, November 18th, 2022, Sub Pop will release the astonishing new Weyes Blood full-length And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. The album’s ten tracks were written by Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, with album production from Mering along with Jonathan Rado on all songs except for “A Given Thing,” produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow was mixed by Kenny Gilmore at 101 Studio, mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, and features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.

Watch Weyes Blood get her big break (at the end of the world) in the deranged official music video for “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the acclaimed new single and opening track from And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her forthcoming album.

The album is her follow-up to the acclaimed Titanic Rising, the first album of three in a special trilogy. Where Titanic was an observation of doom to come, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos (spoiler alert: the next one will be about “hope”). “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering says. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”

Weyes Blood has also announced the “In Holy Flux Tour,” a headlining international touring run for the Spring of 2023 in support of And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.

December 2022

Thu. Dec. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Dec. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

In Holy Flux Tour 2023

UK/Europe

Sat.Jan. 28 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 – Stockholm, SE – Berns

Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 – Brussels, BE – Botanique – Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 – Bristol, UK – SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 – Glasgow, UK – QMU

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

North America

Wed. Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Mon. Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Tue. Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sun. Mar. 05 – Boston, MA – Royale

Tue. Mar. 07 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Wed. Mar. 08 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI – El Club

Sat. Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Fri. Mar. 17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Thu. Mar. 23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Fri. Mar. 31 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

#weyesblood #subpop