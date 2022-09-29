Weyes Blood – And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

On Friday, November 18th, 2022, Sub Pop will release the astonishing new Weyes Blood full-length And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow. The album’s ten tracks were written by Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering, with album production from Mering along with Jonathan Rado on all songs except for “A Given Thing,” produced by Mering and Rodaidh McDonald. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow was mixed by Kenny Gilmore at 101 Studio, mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at The Lodge, and features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.
Watch Weyes Blood get her big break (at the end of the world) in the deranged official music video for “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” the acclaimed new single and opening track from And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her forthcoming album.
The album is her follow-up to the acclaimed Titanic Rising, the first album of three in a special trilogy. Where Titanic was an observation of doom to come, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos (spoiler alert: the next one will be about “hope”). “We’re in a fully functional shit show,” Mering says. “My heart is a glow stick that’s been cracked, lighting up my chest in an explosion of earnestness.”
Weyes Blood has also announced the “In Holy Flux Tour,” a headlining international touring run for the Spring of 2023 in support of And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow.
December 2022
Thu. Dec. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Dec. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
In Holy Flux Tour 2023
UK/Europe
Sat.Jan. 28 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 – Stockholm, SE – Berns
Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO – Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 – Brussels, BE – Botanique – Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 – London, UK – Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 – Bristol, UK – SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 – Glasgow, UK – QMU
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 – Brighton, UK – CHALK
North America
Wed. Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mon. Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Tue. Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Sun. Mar. 05 – Boston, MA – Royale
Tue. Mar. 07 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Wed. Mar. 08 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Sat. Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
Fri. Mar. 17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Thu. Mar. 23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Fri. Mar. 31 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
