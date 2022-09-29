Vi0let – Cream and Peaches

Standout vocals and floating production depict those euphoric early moments of falling for someone. The soulful focus track comes as a dreamy moment on the EP, Believe Me When I Cry, offering up a sweet 3.44 mins of escapism.

Explaining more vi0let shares:”I was in the honeymoon stage with someone and one morning we woke up and it was a sunny day in Brighton. I had to go to the studio that morning so I left early, grabbed a coffee on the way and felt like I was on cloud 9. I never wanted this feeling to end, feeling so safe and comfortable.

I got in the studio and wrote Cream and Peaches in about 15 minutes, it just flowed out. It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve ever made especially because vocally I really put myself out of my “safe zone” and it motivated me to continue to push myself with what I’m capable of doing. Cream and Peaches is a flirty and fun love letter to the honeymoon stage.”

Finding solace in songwriting, vi0let has benefited greatly from the emotional outlet. The EP plays out as a coming of age journey, touching on many feelings.

Sharing more behind the Believe Me When I Cry EP vi0let explained: “After many years of chaos I feel like I’m finding my two feet again. I describe the EP as letters to every person in my life and it covers all the relationships in my life – some songs apply to multiple people. There have been times I’ve felt so much anger and frustrations at life and writing songs like Audience and Over and Over really helped me process the journey of becoming an adult. This EP has helped me communicate my thoughts and feelings and I feel it represents my personality so well, covering all aspects from love to hurt to naiveness. Musically I really pushed myself to honor some of my favourite genres, I loved blending the sexiness of R&B with the excitement pop and melancholy of soul. I’m honored to have worked with the tiny little team I have, it made every minute special.”

September 29th, 2022