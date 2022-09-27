Elton John & Britney Spears – Hold Me Closer

Today, Elton John and Britney Spears are thrilled to release the video for one of the biggest songs of 2022 and chart-topping smash hit “Hold Me Closer.”

Award-winning director, Tanu Muino, was brought on to bring this to life. Tanu Muino is best known for her impressive repertoire of renowned music videos such as Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Cardi B’s “Up,” Yungblud’s “Fleabag,” Lizzo’s “Rumors” and more.

Tanu Muino said, “This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After seeing “SlaveFor You,” I decided that I wanted to become a video director. Elton John is an icon that I and the world grew up listening to,” On the creative direction, Muino continued, “Going into this video, I knew there would be a lot of emotional expectations the audience and fans would have. With this responsibility, I had to do something different and unexpected. The visuals had to be different. The dance had to be forward-thinking to raise eyebrows and make Elton and Britney proud. To capture this magic, we shot around all my favorite architectural locations in Mexico City and brought on choreographer Jacob Jonas who does the best contemporary choreography today. Getting the best dancers, crew, and access to some of the most private locations in the world was simple as everyone wanted to work with Elton John and be part of his legacy.”

Also announced, three collectible, limited-edition CD single formats of “Hold Me Closer” are available for pre-order today and set for release in November. Each of the three unique discs will feature different artwork; one with the original single sleeve and the remaining two with fan-voted art as the cover. Additionally, each CD will carry a different track list, all with the original “Hold Me Closer” song, with the second track varying between an extended version, a Joel Corry Remix, or a Purple Disco Machine Remix of the single on the remaining two. Link to come later.

