Royal and the Serpent – I’m Fine

RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent has shared the cathartic “IM FINE.”. An official music video premieres today at YouTube HERE.

“IM FINE” marks the first single from the Los Angeles, CA-based artist’s upcoming 5-song project, Happiness Is An Inside Job, with new music to be released every Friday in October, culminating in the EP’s eagerly awaited release on Friday, October 28.

Royal says, “IM FINE” is the first chapter of the final EP of the series I’ve been building since 2020. We’ve been on a journey of self-discovery, mental health, love and loss, and are now searching for happiness. “IM FINE” is about faking it till you make it – forcing a smile on even when everything inside you is screaming. Maybe it’s not the best method, but sometimes it’s ALL WE’VE GOT!”

Royal & the Serpent will celebrate “Happiness Is An Inside Job” by traveling North America as direct support on Demi Lovato’s “Holy Fvck Tour,”

ROYAL & THE SERPENT

ON TOUR 2022

SEPTEMBER

22- Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival 2022 *

28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

30 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas

OCTOBER

3 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

5 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theater

6 – Sacramento, CA – Monster Energy Aftershock 2022 *

7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

9 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

15 – Toronto, ON – History

16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

22, 23 & 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young *

ALL DATES W/ DEMI LOVATO “HOLY FVCK TOUR” EXCEPT * FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

#royalandtheserpent