Royal and the Serpent – I’m Fine

RIAA Gold-certified singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent has shared the cathartic “IM FINE.”. An official music video premieres today at YouTube HERE.
“IM FINE” marks the first single from the Los Angeles, CA-based artist’s upcoming 5-song project, Happiness Is An Inside Job, with new music to be released every Friday in October, culminating in the EP’s eagerly awaited release on Friday, October 28.
Royal says, “IM FINE” is the first chapter of the final EP of the series I’ve been building since 2020. We’ve been on a journey of self-discovery, mental health, love and loss, and are now searching for happiness. “IM FINE” is about faking it till you make it – forcing a smile on even when everything inside you is screaming. Maybe it’s not the best method, but sometimes it’s ALL WE’VE GOT!”
Royal & the Serpent will celebrate “Happiness Is An Inside Job” by traveling North America as direct support on Demi Lovato’s “Holy Fvck Tour,”
ROYAL & THE SERPENT
ON TOUR 2022
SEPTEMBER
22- Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival 2022 *
28 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
30 – Las Vegas, NV – Venetian Theatre at the Venetian Las Vegas
OCTOBER
3 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
5 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theater
6 – Sacramento, CA – Monster Energy Aftershock 2022 *
7 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit
9 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
15 – Toronto, ON – History
16 – Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
18 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
22, 23 & 29 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young *
ALL DATES W/ DEMI LOVATO “HOLY FVCK TOUR” EXCEPT * FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE
