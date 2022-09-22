Spacey Jane North American Tour

Australia’s Spacey Jane are gearing up for their highly anticipated North American tour. It’s been a long time coming and fans have patiently waited for the band to hit US shores. The tour starts on Toronto October 10th with a sold out show and the band have already sold out dates in New York, Boston, LA, Chicago, Vancouver and more.

Spacey Jane will be playing songs from their much loved and critically acclaimed album titled Here Comes Everybody which was released this summer, debuting at #1 on the ARIA album chart and cementing their status as one of the most important bands in the Australian music scene today. They now have their sights set firmly on the US and are ready to bring their authentic and catchy brand of indie-rock to crowds across the country. All dates are listed below.

U.S. Tour Dates

10/10 – The Axis Club – Toronto, ON *SOLD OUT*

10/12 & 10/13 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY *SOLD OUT*

10/14 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA *SOLD OUT*

10/15 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

10/16 – Black Cat – Washington DC *SOLD OUT*

10/18 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL *SOLD OUT*

10/19 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

10/20 – Reverb – Omaha, NE

10/22 – Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO *SOLD OUT*

10/23 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

10/25 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

10/26 – Rickshaw Theatre – Vancouver, BC *SOLD OUT*

10/27 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

10/29 – The Chapel – San Francisco, CA *SOLD OUT*

10/30 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT*

10/31 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA *SOLD OUT*

11/1 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA *SOLD OUT*

11/2 – Crescent – Phoenix, AZ

11/4 – Studio at Factory – Dallas, TX

11/5 – The Parish – Austin, TX *SOLD OUT*

11/6 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

11/8 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

11/9 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA *SOLD OUT*

11/18 – 11/20 – Corona Capital Festival – Mexico

12/27 – Hazy Days – Coroglen, NZ

12/29 – Rhythm & Vines 2022 – Hexton, NZ

12/30 – Falls Festival – Birregurra, AU

1/6 – Heaps Good 2022 – Wayville, AU

