Anna of the North – Crazy Life

Today, Anna of the North announces the arrival of her third-studio album Crazy Life. Featuring 11 highly anticipated tracks, Crazy Life is an electric body of work displaying the inner workings of Anna of the North’s journey throughout the years.

Crazy Life transcends the Norwegian artist’s ability to find comfort in vulnerability by inviting listeners into her world and illustrating exactly how it’s done. Uncovering iridescence in mundanity, Anna of the North offers confessional and relatable lyrics with clarity, confidence and a splash of shimmer.

The news is heralded by the release of track “Nobody.” “Nobody” is an anthemic offering from Anna, described as “a feel-good yet melancholic song about missing somebody.”

