Zolita – 20 Questions

Today, alt-pop sensation, songwriter, and filmmaker Zolita introduces her upcoming EP and a brand-new cinematic universe with the release of her single “20 Questions” and its accompanying music video – the first in a series that will deliver a sonic and visual journey of falling in and out of love, and the time in between.

“‘20 Questions’ was born when I was thinking back on an ex who cheated on me and all of the initial questions that ran through my head that I didn’t get the chance to ask,” Zolita shares

